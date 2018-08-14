Sophie de Tournemire, 19, took her own life in July

Binghamton University sophomore Sophie de Tournemire, 19, died by suicide on July 5 at her family home in France.

According to a B-Line announcement released on Tuesday, de Tournemire was involved in the Emerging Leaders Program and was a member of the Triathlon Club. During her time at BU, she had earned her yoga instructor certification.

De Tournemire grew up in Brooklyn, New York and attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, where she was captain of the track team and a contributing writer to the school’s literary magazine, LaGMag.

“In everything Sophie did she strived to be kind, generous and to give her ultimate best,” the statement read.

University officials are encouraging students struggling with loss to contact the University Counseling Center or the Dean of Students Office C.A.R.E. (Consultation, Assessment, Referral and Education) Team.