Know what to expect this semester with these six events

Provided by Binghamton University Close

Move-in day — The summer eventually has to end, which marks the start of the fall semester. For returning students, move-in day is Aug. 19, but the process starts a day earlier for new students on Aug. 18. The earlier move-in date is intended to give new students an opportunity to acclimate to their new environment. For students who need to move in early, applications will open in early July.

First day of classes — After moving in, there are a few days before classes start on Aug. 22. Typically, professors spend the first day of class going over their syllabus, informing students of major deadlines and introducing the course.

University Fest — This year is the 25th anniversary of Welcome Week festivities, which means this year’s University Fest should be a special one. On the second Saturday of the semester, Aug. 25, there will be carnival rides, food, music and clubs tabling in the Peace Quad and along the Spine.

Family Weekend — From Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, students’ families are invited to spend the weekend on campus. There will be open houses, guest lecturers, food and other activities all weekend. To participate in activities, families must register and pay $30. Registration starts in July. Families are also advised to book their accommodations early, as hotels in the area quickly fill up. Last year, over 3,000 family members and students took part in the festivities.

Homecoming and Alumni Weekend — From Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, Binghamton University will welcome its alumni back to campus for a weekend of fun and festivities. On Oct. 6, a tailgate is planned in the Events Center parking lot, where alumni and students can interact. Later, an after-party will be held in Downtown Binghamton, featuring local breweries and live music.

Restaurant Week — In late September, over 20 Binghamton restaurants open their doors for the city’s bi-annual Restaurant Week. This is an opportunity to try local restaurants at cheap prices while also making a positive impact on the community, as portions of the proceeds are donated to local charities. Last year’s recipient was Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, a group that runs community gardens.