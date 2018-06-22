From Decker Student Health Services to the Multicultural Resource Center, check out what the University has to offer

University Counseling Center (UCC)



UCC is a department within the Division of Student Affairs that provides comprehensive preventative and clinical mental health services to students. UCC aims to enhance the psychological well-being of individual Binghamton University students and the broader campus community. In addition to individual and group psychotherapy, UCC operates an eating awareness program, a sexual assault education program and an interpersonal violence prevention program. In addition, UCC offers an after-hours phone service for urgent concerns where students can call and speak to a trained counselor. Located in Room OO-264 in Old O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community, UCC is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment and can be reached at (607) 777-2772.

Decker Student Health Services Center



Decker Student Health Services is where you go if you’re sick away from home. Its mission is to promote and support BU students’ wellness through treatment and education. Services available include immunizations, women’s services, laboratory services, medication and health education. Decker Student Health Services is also equipped to treat acute illnesses and injuries such as upper respiratory infections, fever, sprains and lacerations. Located behind Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community, Decker Student Health Services is open Monday through Friday. It provides walk-in care from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and care by appointment from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development



The Fleishman Center offers consulting sessions and programming for students seeking employment. It provides consultations on resumes, curricula vitae and cover letters, assists with job and internship searches, provides internship opportunities through the Career Development Centralized Internship program, interviewing advice and mock interviews. Fleishman Center staff can also help students grow their professional social media presence and offer graduate school planning and application material review. Located on the ground floor of the University Union, the Fleishman Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for walk-in advising hours.

Multicultural Resource Center (MRC)



The MRC is home to over 150 cultural student organizations. It aims to educate the campus community through initiatives designed to increase awareness and understanding of cultural diversity. The MRC provides diversity training and education for BU’s students and staff using the Building Bridges to Cultural Competency program, and training sessions and workshops are offered throughout the year. The MRC also hosts a cultural fair at the beginning of the fall semester, which allows students to explore ways to become involved in diverse groups. The MRC is located in Room G-549 of Glenn G. Bartle Library.

Q Center



The Q Center aims to foster a campus environment that is inclusive and supportive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions. It offers resources for LGBTQ individuals on campus, and provides programming designed to support and empower students, faculty and staff. Each year, the Q Center hosts its Lavender Graduation, a commencement ceremony for LGBTQ students. Located in Room G-549 of Glenn G. Bartle Library, the Q Center shares its space with the MRC and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

University Libraries



BU has multiple libraries. The main library is Glenn G. Bartle Library located near the University Union, Lecture Hall and Engineering Building at the center of campus. Glenn G. Bartle Library houses the Newcomb Reading Room and Special Collections. It also offers an Information Technology Services desk and a research help desk. On campus, there is also the Science Library, which is located between Science I and Science II. The University Downtown Center (UDC) Library, also known as Information Commons, is located in Downtown Binghamton. It is on the main floor of the UDC, which can be reached by the UDC, WS and DCL Off Campus College Transport blue bus routes.