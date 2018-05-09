The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Always on a Wednesday

FRIDAY, May 4, 4:45 p.m. — A 43-year-old female emailed UPD following an incident in a women’s bathroom on the second floor of the Engineering Building. According to the female, when she was in the bathroom on April 25, she heard a male voice outside her stall. She said she could not make out what the male said, but was scared and did not want to leave the stall. After she heard the male exit the bathroom, she ran out into the hall, where her boyfriend was waiting just outside the door. When she told her boyfriend about the incident, he said he had not seen anyone exit or enter the bathroom. The female went back into the bathroom and saw two individuals, a male and a female. According to the female, the male did not appear to be fully dressed, however, the woman with him was clothed. She left the bathroom, but told officers that since this incident, she has seen the couple in the bathroom several times. According to the female, she always sees the couple in the bathroom on Wednesday. She said she usually hears music and always smells a fruity odor from an electronic cigarette. After she reported the incidents to UPD, officers canvassed the area, but couldn’t find the couple. The case is still under investigation.

Missing chicken

MONDAY, May 7, 12:21 a.m. — A 19-year-old male contacted UPD after his cooked chicken was stolen from a community fridge. The male said he had left one pound of cooked chicken in a container in a fridge in Broome Hall of Newing College. According to the male, he last saw the chicken on May 6 at 10 p.m. When he returned to the hall kitchen on May 7, he discovered the chicken was missing. Police were unable to find any witnesses. There are currently no suspects.

Unaware of the law

TUESDAY, May 8, 10:13 a.m. — Officers received a report of a male drinking from a bottle of rum in the Tillman Lobby. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the male and identified him as a 22-year-old student. The male said he didn’t realize he couldn’t drink the rum in public. Officers educated him on open container laws. The male said he would finish drinking the bottle in his apartment.