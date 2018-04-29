The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.



Car crash

WEDNESDAY, April 25, 4:52 p.m. — Officers responded to a car accident on Vestal Parkway. A 49-year-old female said she was stopped at a red light when she was rear-ended by another vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old male. The collision caused damage to both vehicles. The female’s car had multiple cracks and scratches on its rear bumper, and the male’s vehicle had heavy front-end damage. A tow truck was contacted to transport the vehicles to a garage. The male was issued a traffic ticket and exchanged insurance and contact information with the female. Both drivers refused medical attention.



Temper tantrum

THURSDAY, April 26, 8:16 p.m. — A 34-year-old male Binghamton University Dining Services (BUDS) employee called officers to the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center after another employee broke a machine used to track employees’ hours at 8:05 p.m. Two witnesses told officers that the individual, a 36-year-old male, had been struggling with the machine and punched it because it was not working as it should have been. The machine, which is valued at $1,000, was cracked after the employee punched it. BUDS will handle the incident internally.



Gettin’ high

FRIDAY, April 27, 1:15 a.m. — Officers walking near Endicott Hall of Newing College noticed an odor of marijuana and observed two individuals, a 19-year-old male and 18-year-old female, lighting a blunt. The male told the officers that the blunt was his, but he intended to share it with the female. The green leafy substance in the blunt tested positive for marijuana and the male was given an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.

Email harassment

FRIDAY, April 27, 3:10 a.m. — A 19-year-old male contacted UPD after being harassed with multiple messages from an unknown suspect’s email account. Police believe the case is related to a previous report generated by the victim after a female he befriended on Facebook extorted $1,000 from him. In that case, the female threatened to share a video of him exposing his private parts to his family and friends. In the emails, the unknown suspect asked the victim why he was not contacting them. The victim said he felt threatened and did not want this individual to continue contacting him. He was advised by UPD to block the email address. The case is still under investigation.