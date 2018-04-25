The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Pickpocket in the Marketplace

MONDAY, April 23, 2:25 p.m. — A 19-year-old female contacted UPD after her sunglasses were stolen from her backpack. According to the female, she was waiting in line in the Marketplace in University Union West when she felt someone bump into her backpack several times. When she turned around, everything seemed normal, however, upon arriving at her dorm room, she realized her Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses were missing. The sunglasses are valued at $150. Officers were unable to identify a suspect.



Graffiti in Bartle

MONDAY, April 23, 11:44 p.m. — Officers responded to Glenn G. Bartle Library after an unknown suspect vandalized a bathroom in the building. The suspect had graffitied the mirrors, walls and stalls with a black marker. The graffiti expressed anti-Nazi and anti-police sentiments. The bathroom was cleaned, and the case is still under investigation.



Pipes and grinders

MONDAY, April 23, 11:45 p.m. — Officers patrolling the Nature Preserve noticed a group of six individuals being extremely loud in the vicinity of the footbridge. When officers approached the group, they noticed a small flame and detected a strong odor of marijuana. The officers spoke with the group, and one person admitted he was in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia. The other individuals voluntarily opened their bags, and more marijuana was found. Officers also found several pipes and grinders. The marijuana and paraphernalia were confiscated, and the individuals in the group were all given tickets to appear in Vestal Town Court.



Charges in Chicago

TUESDAY, April 24, 9:30 p.m. — A 25-year-old female contacted UPD and said she wanted to report a fraud. According to the female, while she was in the Fine Arts Building practicing the piano, she received a notification from her bank that said there were two suspicious transactions on her credit card. One charge was made in Chicago, and items were purchased online using her card. The other charge was from a clothing store. The female said she would speak with her bank about the situation, and just wanted to make to report it so her money could be refunded.