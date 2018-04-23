The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Unknown number

WEDNESDAY, April 18, 5:26 p.m. — A 19-year-old male contacted UPD after receiving alarming text messages from three unknown numbers. The male said he had received messages over the past two weeks from an unknown suspect who told him they knew who he was and continually asked when they would be hanging out. On April 18, the victim received a picture of himself sitting in the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center roughly 10 minutes after he left the location. Officers advised the victim to warn the suspect to stop contacting him and to tell the suspect the police would be contacted if they continued to harass him. However, the victim decided against contacting the suspect and said he did not want to get the suspect in trouble, since the messages might just be a prank.

Cleanin’ here

WEDNESDAY, April 18, 5:57 p.m. — Officers responded to the University Union after a 19-year-old female reported a suspicious person. The female said while she was in a bathroom stall, an unidentified male had opened the bathroom door and said “Leave” two times from outside the restroom. According to the female, when she asked why, the male said “Never mind,” and she heard the bathroom door close. Officers located a male cleaner who said he was trying to clean the restroom but heard somebody inside, so he said “Cleaning” twice. According to the cleaner, the person did not respond, so he decided to clean the restroom later in his shift.

Who was here?

THURSDAY, April 19, 3:18 p.m. — A 20-year-old male called UPD after discovering a drawing outside the fourth-floor elevator in O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community. The suspect had drawn a picture of male genitalia on the bulletin board and wrote a name under the drawing. Officers contacted a resident who had the same name and, upon questioning, the resident said he had not drawn the genitalia on the board and would not have written his name if he had. The graffiti was covered up with additional pieces of paper and the investigation was closed.

Knock, knock

FRIDAY, April 20, 12:17 a.m. — An officer in Windham Hall of Mountainview College noticed the odor of marijuana on the first floor of the building outside the entrance to a suite. The officer knocked on the door and heard someone spraying something in the dorm. No one answered the door. The officer knocked a second time and heard someone walking and closing a door inside the suite. Because no one answered the door, the report was turned in to Residential Life, who will investigate the incident.