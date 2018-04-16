Person stabbed in Windham Hall, police say

Sasha Hupka/News Editor Police on scene at Windham Hall of Mountainview College on Monday night. Close

Check back for updates on this developing story.

A male student, 19, died after he was stabbed on the ground floor of Windham Hall in Mountainview College late Sunday night, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 10:30 p.m., according to a B-Alert sent out by Binghamton University at 11:14 p.m. As of 1 a.m. Monday, police said they were still searching for the suspect.

“Suspect fled on foot,” the B-Alert read. “Light-skinned male wearing dark pants and dark Puma hoodie. Police are on the scene. Avoid the area.”

Binghamton’s New York State University Police were on the scene, as well as New York State Police. Students gathered in the halls of the building, but were told to return to their rooms and lock the doors.

Residents of the hall said they saw the victim being transported out of the building and into a Harpur’s Ferry ambulance. Multiple students said they believed a victim had been stabbed in the neck and was bleeding.