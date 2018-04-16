Search committee hopes to make final decision by June

Over the last five years, Binghamton University has seen a significant increase in donations and gifts. Cash gifts have doubled, and more than $14.1 million in gifts is anticipated for the 2017-18 financial year. Now, the University is looking for a new vice president to oversee this development.

After a two-month vacancy, the University is actively seeking candidates to fill the position of vice president for advancement and Binghamton University Foundation. The position entails reaching out to donors for monetary gifts, improving and increasing alumni relations, developing a vision for the University and managing the day-to-day operations of the Foundation, the charitable arm of BU.

“The vice president will build upon a solid base of donors, alumni and friends to develop a plan for attracting continuing University support and broadening the University’s engagement,” the job listing read. “This will include establishing goals and creating a strategic and tactical plan for achieving them in conjunction with a staff of about 50. This individual will also be personally responsible for solicitation of substantial major gifts and will establish the groundwork for solicitations by the president.”

The previous vice president for advancement, Jim Broschart, left on Jan. 5 after 4 1/2 years in that position. Broschart now serves as the associate vice chancellor for university development at North Carolina State University.

While at BU, Broschart instituted a metrics-based approach to donations, which decided where funding would go based on what would make the biggest impact at the University. During his tenure, the University saw a $1.1 million increase from 2014 to 2015.

“The institutional advancement effort at Binghamton has built a solid foundation for the University’s development efforts,” the job posting read. “There has been a marked increase in six- and seven-figure gifts to support student scholarships, faculty development and facilities enhancement.”

The University is seeking an individual who has experience managing complex, large-scale fundraising programs, according to the job posting. The goal for the next vice president is to increase the Foundation’s donations from $145 million to $150 million.

The search committee is headed by Provost Donald Nieman and Sheldon Goldfarb, ‘73, the chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. The duo hired Isaacson, Miller, a recruiting firm headquartered in Boston, to lead the search process.

According to Nieman, the hiring process began at the beginning of February and the search committee hopes to make a selection by June 1. Nieman said they have so far seen a very promising pool of applicants.

“We hope to recruit an individual who has a record of success in private fundraising, who has managed a large staff, has a data-driven approach to advancement, is a good fit with President Stenger, and can work with a variety of constituencies, including alumni, the Foundation Board of Directors, deans, faculty and other vice presidents,” Nieman wrote in an email. “It’s also important that the individual can articulate what is unique about Binghamton and inspire passion among alumni and donors.”