The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

What’s the time?

MONDAY, April 9, 4:16 p.m. — A 20-year-old female contacted UPD to report a larceny. The victim said she had taken off her watch while in the Engineering Building on March 22, but forgot to retrieve it before she left. When she came back the next morning, her watch had disappeared. Officers checked the lost and found, but the victim’s watch, which is valued at approximately $100, had not been turned in. The case is still under investigation.

Need for speed

MONDAY, April 9, 7 p.m. — Officers observed a vehicle traveling at 51 mph in a 30 mph zone on Bunn Hill Road. When the 21-year-old male driver and 18-year-old female passenger were confronted, officers noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon questioning, the male and female admitted to possessing marijuana but denied smoking it in the vehicle. The driver was given a traffic ticket for speeding and the marijuana was confiscated.

Rip it off

WEDNESDAY, April 11, 7:21 p.m. — UPD was contacted by a 22-year-old female Residential Life employee in Digman Hall of Dickinson Community. The female said she observed two 18-year-old females tearing off parts of a bulletin board in the building at 3 p.m. and wanted to report the incident. Officers made contact with the female suspects about the incident, and ResLife opted to handle the incident internally.

Bathroom graffito

THURSDAY, April 12, 3:30 p.m. — Officers were called to Glenn G. Bartle Library after receiving a complaint from an anonymous caller, who reported observing vulgar writing in a first-floor gender-neutral bathroom. Officers checked the bathroom and placed a work order to remove the writing.