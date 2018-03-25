Vestal Fire Department, UPD respond to Seneca Hall blaze

Sasha Hupka/News Editor Close

A brigade of emergency vehicles surrounded Seneca Hall of College-in-the-Woods on Sunday evening after a fire started in the building, which is currently closed for renovations.

Firemen were called to the scene at approximately 7 p.m., according to a source with Vestal Fire Department. By 8 p.m., the fire was out, and Vestal Fire Department left the area at about 8:30 p.m.

The fire started in a cart on the second floor of the building, according to BU director of media and public relations Ryan Yarosh.

“The building is currently unoccupied and under construction,” Yarosh wrote in a tweet. “The fire, put out almost immediately by New York State University Police at Binghamton, caused minor damage and originated in a cart full of construction debris located near the second floor lounge area.”

Nobody was injured in the fire. The building was ventilated for smoke.