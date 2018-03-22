Undergraduate activity fee will remain mandatory

The results are in, and the Student Association (SA) has a new executive board for the 2018-19 academic year.

Almost 3,000 students voted in the election, held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20.

Jerry Toussaint, a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, will replace current SA President Jermel McClure next fall. Toussaint received endorsements from College-in-the-Woods, Pipe Dream and several multicultural organizations, and currently serves as chief of staff in the SA president’s office.

Roughly 48 percent of voters chose Jerry Toussaint as their first choice. His two opponents, Michael Wuest, a junior double-majoring in history and philosophy, politics and law, and Rachel Anszelowicz, a sophomore triple-majoring in philosophy, politics and law, philosophy and classical and Near Eastern studies, received 988 votes and 315 votes, respectively.

Except for president, all other positions were uncontested. Michelle Dao, a junior majoring in business administration, will serve as next year’s executive vice president after garnering 2,218 votes. Kevin Darrell, a junior double-majoring in accounting and mathematics, will assume the vice president for finance position with 2,855 votes, and Andy Jean-Baptiste, a junior double-majoring in economics and philosophy, politics and law, won the vice president for multicultural affairs position with 2,310 votes. Courtney Mitchell, a junior majoring in computer science, received 2,260 votes, and will begin his new position as vice president for programming next fall.

Out of the uncontested positions, Doug Wehbe, a junior majoring in computer science, had the closest race, winning the vice president for academic affairs position with 1,492 votes. Write-in candidates earned 802 votes — roughly 35 percent.

Students also voted to make the undergraduate activity fee mandatory in a referendum. The fee, which funds Student Association groups and businesses such as Off Campus College Transport and Harpur’s Ferry student ambulance, will be voted on again in 2020.