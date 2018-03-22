Over 70 vendors offer resources for students

Jacob Hanna/Pipe Dream Photographer Kara Perez, the executive chef for Binghamton University Dining Services, cuts up some vegetables at the 12th annual Health Fair in the East Gym. Close

At Binghamton University’s 12th annual Health Fair, students explored the benefits of healthy practices, personal awareness and mental and physical well-being.

The fair, which was held on Wednesday, March 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the East Gym, was the result of a partnership between Binghamton University Dining Services (BUDS), Campus Recreation and B-Healthy, the Healthy Campus Initiative.

Alexa Schmidt, registered dietitian for BUDS, helped organize the event with Laura Cichostepski, assistant director of marketing for Campus Recreation. Schmidt said the Health Fair incorporates and promotes the many factors that can help students conduct a healthy lifestyle.

“We want people to walk with tips and tools, and to be inspired,” Schmidt said. “There are so many different ways to improve your way of life — like keeping plants in your room. It’s not just about fitness and eating right.”

Over 70 vendors were scattered across the East Gym, offering resources that students can take advantage of both on campus and around Broome County. Several different University-affiliated organizations were at the event, including the Binghamton Ballroom Dance Association, the Pre-Medical Association and the Taekwondo Club.

Students could also learn more about beneficial off-campus groups and clubs in the area, such as JAM Fitness Studio, Tri-City Hearing, the Southern Tier Aids Program and Broome Triathlon Club.

“There are activities and options out there for everyone, it’s all about just finding out what’s right for you,” Schmidt said.

At the fair, Decker Student Health Services discussed their Real Education About College Health (REACH) program as part of BU’s Health Promotion and Prevention Services. With peer educators talking to students all over campus, REACH educates students on important college topics, such as alcohol risk reduction, stress management and safe sex. Attendees could get colorful T-shirts, condoms, safe-sex packets and pins encouraging REACH’s cause.

Additionally, BUDS hosted a number of offerings to promote healthy eating. Free samplings of foods like cauliflower rice, quinoa and locally grown cucumbers were handed out, and attendees could make their own salad. A licensed massage therapist was also in attendance, offering massages and aromatherapy.

According to Danielle Lerner, a sophomore majoring in business administration, the fair taught her ways she can live a healthier lifestyle.

“I always wanted to improve my way of life and become more active, and now I know all the ways I can achieve my goal,” Lerner said. “I don’t even know where to start, there’s just so many options.”

Noah Meyers, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law, said he plans to come to the fair again next year.

“Who knew this fair would have so much to offer, and for so many different kinds of people?” Meyers said. “It makes me happy to know that it’s not just limited to students.”