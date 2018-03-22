The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Jammin’ out

SUNDAY, March 18, 5:30 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint in Cleveland Hall of Hinman College. According to Residential Life staff, loud music could be heard through the open window in the lounge at the end of the hallway. ResLife staff told officers that they believed the noise was coming from a group of residents who had been disrespectful and aggressive toward them before. Upon arriving at the residents’ suite, officers realized that the music was not coming from the suite, but from somewhere outside the building. When exiting the residence hall, officers observed a gray vehicle in Parking Lot L that appeared to be the source of the noise. The occupants of the vehicle were passed out inside. Officers woke up the occupants and identified them as 20-year-old males. According to the occupants, they had gotten in trouble for playing loud music in their suite the other day and come out to the parking lot to listen without disturbing others. They said they had just returned from a bar in Downtown Binghamton and had accidentally fallen asleep. Officers advised the males that the music was still very loud and could be heard inside the building. The males agreed to turn off the music and go to bed.

Unknown how long…

MONDAY, March 19, 11:01 p.m. — A 31-year-old female contacted UPD after she noticed a large penis etched in the snow on the co-rec field in Mountainview College. The female told officers that she wanted to report it before students saw it. Officers could not determine how long the drawing had been on the field, however, the shape was frozen in place. Because the snow was iced over, the snow around the drawing was removed and the shape was changed to something less explicit.

Bubble Wrap

TUESDAY, March 20, 8:13 p.m. — A ResLife employee in O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community contacted police after an interactive bulletin board on the first floor of the building was damaged. According to the employee, a square of Bubble Wrap was removed from the board sometime between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The employee said she felt “silly” reporting the incident to UPD, but said “something should be done” to resolve the situation.