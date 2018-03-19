The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Window smoking

TUESDAY, March 13, 6:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a drug complaint at Delaware Hall of Newing College. Upon arriving outside the hall, they noticed an odor of burnt tobacco and a faint odor of marijuana. They interviewed a 20-year-old male who lived near the location of the smell and the male admitted to smoking cigarettes by the window of his dorm room. Officers could not smell marijuana in the room. The male was informed of Binghamton University’s tobacco-free campus policy and was warned about the dangers of smoking in the building.

Graffiti at Binghamton Review

THURSDAY, March 15, 12:09 p.m. — UPD was called to University Union West after graffiti were posted on the Binghamton Review’s bulletin board. The suspect had written a political statement in permanent marker on the board. Through investigation, officers determined the suspect was also a suspect in another ongoing investigation regarding large quantities of copies of the Binghamton Review being thrown away since October 2017. An 18-year-old male suspect was identified and charged for the graffiti. He was also referred to Student Conduct for the larceny of Binghamton Review papers.

Learnin’ history

THURSDAY, March 15, 1:46 p.m. — A 46-year-old female reported a larceny on the seventh floor of the Library Tower. According to the female, the suspect took 15 U.S. history books from the history department’s display case, which had been locked. Most professors in the department require students to purchase these books for their classes. The female said the history department previously sent an email to the department’s Listserv asking the suspect to return the books if they had borrowed them, but had not received a response. The case is still under investigation, and anybody with information about the missing textbooks should contact UPD.