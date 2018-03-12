Following the death of Haley Anderson, a GoFundMe campaign set up to cover funeral costs for her family has raised over $25,000.

Mishela Topalli, a friend of Anderson’s and a senior majoring in political science, created the campaign on behalf of Anderson’s family.

Anderson, a senior majoring in nursing from Westbury, New York, was found dead on Friday afternoon in a residence on Binghamton’s West Side. According to the campaign’s description, the unexpected nature of her death and funeral placed an unforeseen financial burden on her family.

Over 700 people have donated to the fund in less than 24 hours. The campaign has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook. All of the money raised will go directly to Anderson’s family and will help cover funeral costs, according to the campaign’s description.

“At just 22 years old, Haley’s life was tragically taken,” the description said. “Due to the unexpected nature of these events Haley’s family is not financially prepared for the costs of a funeral. Much like there are no words to describe the magnificent person we lost, there is no way to describe the way her family feels.”

Many of those who donated also left messages of sympathy and support for Anderson’s friends and family. Others recalled Anderson’s friendliness and big heart. The campaign’s description encouraged supporters to remember Anderson, her personality and her accomplishments.

“She left behind a mother, a father, a younger sister and a community that is still struggling to cope with her loss,” the description read. “There is nothing any of us can do now that can make this situation better or any easier to bear, but all we can do is love and remember Haley for the genuine and amazing person that she was.”

A funeral service has been scheduled for Sunday, March 18 at 5 p.m. in Donohue Cecere Funeral Home in Westbury, New York. Visitation hours will be held before the service, on March 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and on March 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. The funeral service will be followed by a private internment.

Click here to donate.