After calling a snow day on March 2 in anticipation of Winter Storm Reilly, Binghamton University will once again cancel classes on Thursday.

This time, the closure is because of Winter Storm Quinn, which is expected to drop five inches of snow on Binghamton, and up to 12 inches of snow in areas of Hudson Valley, northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service. Broome County, along with a large portion of the state, will be under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

The University announced the closure via B-Line and Dateline statements at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Monday. Although classes are canceled, residential halls will still open on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

“With an impending snowstorm in the [metro New York] region and students attempting to return to campus from winter break, administrators felt it prudent to cancel classes for the safety of the student body,” the Dateline statement read.

According to a weather briefing from the National Weather Service, most snow will fall on Wednesday at rates of up to two inches per hour, however, snow showers will continue to Friday morning.

“Snow may accumulate quickly and impact travel conditions, especially [on Interstate] 84 between Scranton and Port Jervis, [on New York] Highway 17 between Binghamton and Wurtsboro, [on Interstate 81] from Hazleton to Binghamton and [on Interstate] 88,” the briefing read.

According to the Dateline statement, classes will resume on Friday.