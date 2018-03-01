Transportation and Parking Services urges students to exercise caution

Students at Binghamton University will be going on break early, after the school canceled classes for Friday, March 2.

The University sent out B-Line and Dateline alerts at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 1 to announce it would be closing due to a storm system that is expected to drop 8 to 12 inches of snow on the area, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is also expected to produce high winds. In a tweet, the University said classes were canceled to ensure student safety.

“With an impending snowstorm, and students headed home for winter break, administrators felt it prudent to cancel classes, for the safety of the student body,” the tweet read.

Broome County, along with most of central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, will be under a winter storm warning from 11 p.m. on Thursday until 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, travel conditions will be poor for the duration of the storm.

According to the Dateline announcement, residential halls will remain open until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 3. There will be no Off Campus College Transport bus service for Friday, March 2, however, a route will run between campus and the Binghamton bus station from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. In a tweet, BU Transportation and Parking Services said students should take precautions to travel safely.

“Students are encouraged to plan appropriately when leaving campus for the break and to allow extra time whether traveling by car or taking alternate transportation,” the tweet read.