The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Jumpin’ around

FRIDAY, Feb. 16, 11:36 p.m. — Officers received a report that nine students were trapped in an elevator in Digman Hall of Dickinson Community. Officers made sure none of the students needed medical attention, and instructed the students to wait for an elevator repairman to arrive. The students, who were stuck between the first and second floors of the building, managed to pry open the elevator doors and free themselves. Upon examining the video footage from the elevator, officers discovered the students had been jumping up and down in the elevator, which caused it to break down. A work order has been placed, and the students will be held responsible for any damages.

Free food

MONDAY, Feb. 19, 2:02 p.m. — A BU Dining Services manager contacted UPD regarding employee theft from Hinman Dining Hall. The manager said a 57-year-old female employee had provided free meals for state employees on three different occasions without permission from her supervisor. Officers interviewed the employee, who admitted to giving away a meal for free once, but denied doing so the other two times. A report was taken, and Dining Services will handle the situation through their human resources department.

Turf trespass

TUESDAY, Feb. 20, 4:31 p.m. — Officers encountered four students playing soccer on the recreation turf field by the East Gym. When asked how they accessed the field, the students said they had jumped over the fence. Officers informed the students that they needed to contact Campus Recreation if they wanted to use the field and were asked to leave the turf.

Stolen crepe

TUESDAY, Feb. 20, 6:12 p.m. — Officers were contacted by a Dining Services manager who said he wanted to report a larceny from Hinman Dining Hall. The manager said he saw a 19-year-old male student eat a crepe without paying for it. Officers interviewed the male, who said he had stolen the food because his meal plan was running low. He was reported to Student Conduct.