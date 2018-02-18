The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

No marijuana, I promise

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14, 1:54 a.m. — An officer was patrolling West Drive when he noticed a vehicle traveling 14 miles per hour over the speed limit. The officer stopped the vehicle and began talking with the driver. While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer asked the driver if there was any marijuana in the vehicle or if he had smoked in the vehicle, but the driver said he did not use marijuana. Both occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle while it was searched, and the officer found an ounce of marijuana in the glove compartment. The driver was given tickets for speeding and unlawful possession of marijuana and will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Turn yourself in

THURSDAY, Feb. 15, 6:04 a.m. — An officer traveling on West Access Drive noticed a vehicle fail to keep right and performed a traffic stop. The officer spoke with the driver, a 20-year-old male, and noted that he seemed very irate and stated he had been getting stopped often by UPD while driving on campus. The driver eventually gave the officer his license and registration. While the officer was issuing the driver a ticket, the vehicle began to move backward. The officer asked the driver to put the car in park, and the car stopped moving. The officer finished issuing the ticket and explained it to the driver. When the officer asked him if he had any questions, the driver pulled away quickly from the curb, almost striking the officer. Later, the driver came to UPD to complain about being stopped unnecessarily. Officers explained the reason for the traffic stop, and he was issued another ticket for reckless driving.

Gone in a flash

THURSDAY, Feb. 15, 6:51 p.m. — A 22-year-old male reported his camera equipment missing. According to the male, he had taken the equipment with him on an Off Campus College Transport (OCCT) bus around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. While riding on the bus, the male set his equipment on the seat next to him. When he arrived in Downtown Binghamton, he exited the bus but accidentally left the equipment behind. The equipment is valued at approximately $1,000. UPD contacted OCCT, however, the camera equipment has not been turned in to any of their drivers. The case is still under investigation.

Checking the roof

FRIDAY, Feb. 16, 11:15 a.m. — Officers received a report that there were two individuals on the roof of Onondaga Hall of College-in-the-Woods. Upon arriving at the hall, nobody appeared to be on the roof, but officers encountered two Physical Facilities employees who said they had been on the roof looking around and checking for damage. Officers advised the employees to contact UPD before accessing the roof area in the future.