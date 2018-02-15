SHINE sheds light on difficulties with love, commitment

Rosalie Coschignano/Contributing Photographer Students attending “What’s Your Language of Love?” examined the many ways we express and receive affection, the importance of self-love and issues that can arise in interpersonal relationships. Close

While couples around campus celebrated Valentine’s Day, some students started a conversation about love in college.

On Wednesday evening, Services for Health, Inequality Reduction, Natural Disaster Relief and Education (SHINE) presented “What’s Your Language of Love?” in which attendees discussed their definitions of love and relationships in hopes of coming to a deeper understanding of what love is. The discussion was led by Lauren Reyes, a senior majoring in economics, and Amy Ciriaco, a sophomore majoring in integrative neuroscience.

The dozen students who attended munched on cupcakes while tackling questions on topics like the role of sex in love and relationships and the factors that constitute a healthy relationship.

SHINE, started roughly three years ago, is a wide-reaching community service organization that attempts to bring issues that fall under their umbrella to campus. Last semester, the club planned a bake sale for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and “Unwind with SHINE,” a de-stress event held during finals week. It also aims to provide volunteer opportunities for members, such as assisting local soup kitchens and cleaning public spaces.

According to Ciriaco, the organization attempts to keep up with current events, address varied concerns and lend its help in whatever capacity it is needed.

“It allows to have a lot of variety in the services we offer because we want to be able to touch a variety of things and help in different ways,” Ciriaco said.

According to Reyes, college students often face challenges in finding healthy, stable relationships that can make their experiences with love especially turbulent. Luisanny Molina, a senior majoring in psychology, expressed frustration in trying to find a committed relationship and said college dating can pose unique disappointments.

“I feel like no college student even knows how to have a relationship,” Molina said. “I’ve had guys literally tell me ‘Oh, it wasn’t major, it’s college’ and if that’s what you want, just say it.”

Nayelhi Sanchez, the president of SHINE and a sophomore majoring in integrative neuroscience, said trying to balance the responsibilities of academics and relationships isn’t easy, and a lack of time and communication often leads to connections fading away. According to Sanchez, college can also be overwhelming, which can make it difficult for students to focus on relationships.

“I think students have problems with love because it’s so new to us,” Sanchez said. “We’re trying to figure out how to be an adult, so you don’t really have time to think about love.”

Sanchez said she hopes students take the time to reflect on the event, expressing that many of the points touched on during the discussion can be applied to everyday life and situations outside of romantic relationships. According to Sanchez, more than anything, it’s important to love as much as you can.

“It’s important to immerse yourself in as much love as possible,” Sanchez said. “It’s super hard to think about ‘How do I show myself love?’ and make sure that’s a part of your schedule.”