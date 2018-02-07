The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Slightly over the limit

SATURDAY, Feb. 3, 4:44 a.m. — An officer driving westbound on West Drive noticed a vehicle ahead of him driving over the yellow line and failing to stay in its lane. The officer stopped the vehicle, and identified the driver as a 20-year-old male. The officer smelled alcohol on the driver, and noticed that he had bloodshot, glassy eyes. When the officer asked the driver if he had been drinking alcohol, the driver said he had not. The officer performed a field sobriety test, which the driver did not pass. The driver was placed under arrest and was transported to the police station, where a breath test was conducted. The test indicated that the driver had a blood alcohol content level of 0.09, and the driver was given a ticket for driving while intoxicated and failing to keep right on a two-lane road.

Wait, is this Hillside?

SUNDAY, Feb. 4, 2:46 a.m. — A taxi driver flagged down an officer near the University Union bus stop and said his passengers left without paying the fare. The driver, a 43-year-old male, said he had driven three passengers back to campus, one male and two 20-year-old females, and gave officers descriptions of the students. According to the driver, the male had walked toward Oneida Hall of College-in-the-Woods, and the female students had walked the opposite direction, toward the University Union and the Admissions Center. The officer was able to locate the two female students inside the University Union, but was unable to locate the male. According to the females, the taxi driver was supposed to drop them off at Hillside Community, but had failed to do so. The students insisted they had given the driver $8 after being dropped off, even though they had not received the service they wanted. The officer bought the females back to the driver and made an agreement that the females would pay the driver $8, and the driver would take them to Hillside Community.

Ready to hit the books

SUNDAY, Feb. 4, 10:56 a.m. — An officer observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker driving along West Drive. The officer stopped the vehicle near Glenn G. Bartle Library, and identified the driver as a 24-year-old male. While the officer was speaking with the driver, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle’s passenger, a 22-year-old male, admitted that he had been smoking a blunt. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, and the officer discovered marijuana under the front passenger seat, The driver was issued a traffic ticket for driving a vehicle with expired tags, and the passenger was given a ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Breaking into the pharmacy school

TUESDAY, Feb. 6, 4:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a call from the Johnson City Police Department concerning the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences on Corliss Avenue. According to the Johnson City Police Department, two 19-year-old males had broken into the building. When the officers arrived, the males were already in police custody. The males said they had nowhere to live and were trying to get out of the weather. One of the males was in possession of two glass pipes and a plastic bag containing marijuana. The males were transported to the police station, and were charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. One male was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Both males will appear in Johnson City Court.