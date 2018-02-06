Steven Mangra sentenced for stabbing at the Rathskeller

Orla McCaffrey/News Editor Close

Steven Mangra, a former Binghamton University student, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation on Monday, according to WBNG.

On Sept. 2, 2017, Mangra stabbed a bouncer with a knife at The Rathskeller Pub in Downtown Binghamton around 3 a.m., as the bar was closing for the night, according to police. The stabbing was not lethal, however, the bouncer, a 22-year-old male student, was treated for abdominal injuries. Mangra was arrested that afternoon, and later released on a $5,000 bail.

In December, Mangra pled guilty to a felony count of second-degree assault, a charge which carries a maximum penalty of seven years behind bars. He was sentenced by Broome County Court Judge Kevin Dooley, according to the Press & Sun Bulletin.