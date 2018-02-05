The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Missing backpack

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 31, 1:34 p.m. — An 18-year-old male called UPD to report his backpack stolen. The victim said he was sitting near Cakes and Eggs in the Marketplace on Monday, Jan. 29, and had forgotten his backpack when he left around 8 p.m. When he returned to retrieve it an hour later, it was missing. The victim went to Dining Services staff and the University Union Information Desk, but couldn’t locate his backpack. The backpack contained his laptop, valued at roughly $1,000. The case is still under investigation.

Smoking on ice

THURSDAY, Feb. 1, 1:13 a.m. — Officers patrolling the Nature Preserve observed two suspects, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, standing close to Harpur Pond near the footbridge. As the officers approached the students, they observed the smell of burning marijuana and saw them passing a burnt object between them. When the suspects tried to walk on the ice, the officers became concerned for their safety and instructed them to stop. When confronted, the suspects confessed they had just finished smoking marijuana and had thrown the remains of their joint on the ice. The suspects were warned about the dangers of walking on ice and were referred to Student Conduct.

Campus visitor flees police

THURSDAY, Feb. 1, 3:45 a.m. — An attendant at the Information Booth on Glenn G. Bartle Drive contacted police about a dispute with a 23-year-old male. According to the attendant, the suspect was a passenger in a Lyft entering campus. When asked for ID, the suspect said he didn’t have any, but his girlfriend was a BU student. The attendant informed the suspect that he would have to call her to come to the Information Booth to enter campus. The suspect argued with the attendant, and then exited the car and started walking down Vestal Parkway. Officers spotted him walking along the side of the road, but the suspect began to run when they approached him. While running from officers, the suspect dropped his backpack, and upon searching it, officers found his ID and drug paraphernalia. Officers later located the suspect’s girlfriend and found the suspect in her dorm room. He was given a ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Stolen bike

THURSDAY, Feb. 1, 2:35 p.m. — A 22-year-old male reported his bike missing to UPD. The victim said he had placed his bicycle on a rack and secured it near the University Union bus stop on Jan. 25. When he returned to retrieve the bike on Jan. 29, the victim realized it was missing. According to the victim, he checked bike racks around campus but couldn’t locate his bike, which is valued at $900. The case is under investigation, and anybody with any information should contact UPD.