The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Wrong floor

SUNDAY, Jan. 28, 1:50 a.m. — Officers were called to Oneida Hall of College-in-the-Woods after hearing reports of a male suspect in a gray sweatshirt harassing residents in the hallway. One officer spoke with the resident assistant on duty while two other officers walked through the building. An officer also spoke with the victims, a 20-year-old female, a 19-year-old female and an 18-year-old female. The 18-year-old female said she was walking her dog on the third floor when a male came out of the stairwell and asked her if she wanted to dance. According to the victim, the male said she was cute. The victim told the male she was not interested and pushed him away from her. The male left the area, but later, when all of the victims were in the women’s bathroom on the third floor, the male tried to enter the room and did not obey the victims’ commands to leave. The 19-year-old and 20-year-old females pushed the male out of the bathroom and locked the door. When police arrived on the scene, they identified the male, who appeared intoxicated, as an 18-year-old student. The male said he had not entered the bathroom, but later admitted he might have been on the wrong floor and mistook the women’s bathroom for the men’s bathroom. The male was escorted back to his room, and the situation was explained to the victims.

Unidentified drawing

MONDAY, Jan. 29, 5:54 a.m. — A janitor called police to Old Rafuse Hall of Old Dickinson Community after finding graffiti in a shower stall. It appeared someone had written something and drawn a picture of an unknown object. The same writing and drawing was also found on a nearby garbage can. The bathroom appeared to have been graffitied over the weekend. The case is still under investigation, and there are no known suspects.

Run!

TUESDAY, Jan. 30, 12:15 a.m. — Two officers were doing a walkthrough of the area near the bridge behind Newing College where they observed a male standing in the dark along the path. When the officers approached the male, he turned and began to walk away. The officers commanded him to stop, and the male momentarily halted to drop an object and stomp it into the ground. Then, he began to run. The male crossed the creek and ran into the backyards of the houses along Murray Hill Road. The officers decided not to pursue the male, and found the remains of several marijuana cigarettes on the ground near where the male was standing. The officers gave other patrols the male’s description, however, he has not been located.