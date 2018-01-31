The incident occurred just north of the Commerce Street crossing in Mount Pleasant, New York, at 10:15 p.m.

Binghamton University sophomore Aaron Dannenbring was killed by a Metro-North train in Westchester County last night.

The incident occurred just north of the Commerce Street crossing in Mount Pleasant, New York, at 10:15 p.m. according to Nancy Gamerman, a spokeswoman for Metro-North. The 19-year-old from Valhalla, New York, was found shortly after.

“The Metropolitan Transit Authority Police Department determined that the incident was not an accident and there was no criminality involved,” Gamerman said.

There were roughly 200 people on the train at the time of the incident, Gamerman said. The track where the incident took place was shut down between North White Plains and Pleasantville until approximately 12:45 a.m.

Dannenbring was a student in BU’s School of Management, according to his LinkedIn page.

The University sent a B-Line news addition on Wednesday afternoon, which stated Dannenbring had died unexpectedly and “will be dearly missed by family and friends.” The addition said counseling is available to students at the University Counseling Center.

Binghamton’s New York State University Police Department is assisting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates all Metro-North service, with the investigation of Dannenbring’s death.

This is a developing story. Check bupipedream.com for updates.

Sasha Hupka contributed reporting to this story.