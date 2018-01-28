The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Fake ID busted in lost and found

MONDAY, Jan. 22, 4 p.m. — An 18-year-old male suspect was called into UPD headquarters when his wallet was turned into a lost and found. When officers asked whether the wallet and its contents were his, the student said yes. Officers then revealed the fake ID that was in his wallet and, upon questioning, the suspect readily revealed that it was his fake ID that he got from a friend in New York City in early January for $40 to $50. The suspect was then charged for criminal possession of a forged instrument and was given a ticket for Vestal Town Court.

Shoplifting textbooks

MONDAY, Jan. 22, 6:06 p.m. — A manager at the University Bookstore contacted UPD about a 21-year-old male who was caught by an employee trying to steal a textbook. When the suspect was first caught, he was informed that he either had to pay for the textbook or be arrested. The suspect then paid for the textbook and was referred to Student Conduct.

Student cheats paid parking

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 24, noon — Officers found a 20-year-old female using a broken gate without taking a ticket or paying for services at the paid parking lot on the ground floor of the Couper Administration Building. When investigation revealed her vehicle using the broken gate, the female suspect readily admitted that she had used the gate five times previously. She then made an agreement with Transportation and Parking Services to pay $150, including fines, for her previous violations.

Woman asks students for money

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 24, 3:10 p.m. — UPD arrived at Glenn G. Bartle Library after receiving complaints about a 31-year-old female approaching students for money for a children’s charity. Some students who had given her money were worried that the charity was fictitious and that the woman was just using the money for herself. Officers were not able to find the female but later got a call that she had approached students in the Marketplace. Upon arrival, the female suspect could not be found. This case is still currently under investigation.