The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Drinking in plain sight

SATURDAY, Jan. 20, midnight — An officer was passing Windham Hall of Mountainview College when she noticed three females standing near the entrance to the building. One of the females appeared to be holding a container wrapped in a plastic bag. As the officer drove by, she saw the female lower the bag to hide it. By the time the officer had parked the patrol car, the female had disappeared. As the officer was approaching the building, the female reappeared, with another bottle in a plastic bag. The officer asked the female what she had in her hand, and she showed the officer a Snapple bottle. The officer asked the female what she had done with the other bag, and she admitted she had put it in her room. She said she had been drinking a can of Four Loko. The officer confiscated the can, which was still almost full, and gave the female a warning about open container laws and underage drinking.

Suspended driver drifts between lanes

SATURDAY, Jan. 20, 1:58 a.m. — An officer observed a vehicle fail to maintain its lane while driving in the traffic circle on Glenn G. Bartle Drive, and performed a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old male, gave the officer his registration and driver’s license. When the officer checked his license, he discovered it had been suspended because of an insurance lapse. The driver found another person to take his vehicle home, and was given two tickets — one for failing to maintain his lane and another for driving with a suspended license.

Sitting at the bar

SATURDAY, Jan. 20, 2:30 a.m. — A student approached an officer as he was getting into his vehicle near Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center and asked the officer to explain how Harpur’s Ferry ambulance service works. The officer asked the student if he needed help, and he said his friend, who was visiting campus, had been drinking in Downtown Binghamton and was very intoxicated. The officer was led to a 19-year-old male. The male told the officer he believed he was still Downtown and waiting at the bar to get a drink. The officer explained that the male was on campus and contacted Harpur’s Ferry. After an evaluation, Harpur’s Ferry determined the male did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Pen and paper

SATURDAY, Jan. 20, 9:30 p.m. — A 19-year-old female contacted police after witnessing a vehicle reverse into another car in Parking Lot L. The female said the vehicle, a blue Toyota sedan, drove away without leaving a note. The other car had damage to its tow hitch and rear bumper. The female gave officers a description of the driver and a license plate number. Officers found the owner of the sedan, a 19-year-old male, and contacted him. The male admitted that he was involved in the accident, but said he didn’t realize there was damage to the other vehicle and did not have a pen and paper to leave a note. He was given a ticket for leaving the scene of an accident.