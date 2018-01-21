The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Unexcused Absence

TUESDAY, Jan. 2, 1:07 p.m. — A faculty member reported a forged motor vehicle accident report to UPD after a 21-year-old female student used the document to excuse her absence from an exam. The student claimed she was in a car accident the day of the test, and gave the faculty member the report as proof. Due to discrepancies in the report, including a reference to the “Village of Binghamton” rather than the “City of Binghamton,” the faculty member gave the document to UPD. Officers determined the document was forged and that the accident hadn’t occurred. On Jan. 18, the suspect came to UPD for questioning and was arrested. She was given a ticket for Vestal Town Court. Prior to her arrest, the suspect took a makeup exam.

Stonermobile

MONDAY, Jan. 15, 2:34 a.m. — An employee at the Information Booth on Glenn G. Bartle Drive called UPD after smelling the odor of marijuana from a vehicle entering campus. Officers performed a traffic stop on West Drive. When they approached the vehicle, officers immediately noticed the scent of marijuana. The occupants of the vehicle, two 18-year-old males and two 18-year-old females, were asked to exit the car. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, where officers found four forged driver’s licenses, a 12-pack of Budweiser beer, three metal grinders, a vaporizer with yellow oil and burnt and unburnt green material in the vehicle’s ashtray. The males admitted that the oil contained THC and that the green material was marijuana. All four were arrested and given tickets for Vestal Town Court.

Lost baggage

MONDAY, Jan. 15, 7:18 p.m. — A 19-year-old female reported her luggage as stolen. The female was returning from break and said she’d left two of her suitcases near the second-floor entrance to Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community. The victim returned to her vehicle to get another suitcase and couldn’t find her suitcases when she returned. The female provided officers with a description of her suitcases and through investigation officers viewed footage that showed two females picking up the victim’s suitcases and walking away. The officers identified the females and interviewed them. The females stated they had believed the suitcases belonged to their roommate, and the situation was a misunderstanding. The suitcases were returned to the victim.

Pedal confusion

TUESDAY, Jan. 16, 9:32 a.m. — Officers were parked in Parking Lot Y4 when they observed two vehicles pull into a service drive. The drivers exited the vehicles and appeared to begin talking. Officers approached the drivers and asked them why they were stopped in the service drive. The drivers explained that they had been involved in a minor motor vehicle accident. One of the drivers stated he had accidentally hit his gas pedal instead of his brake, causing him to strike the other car. The accident left a long, deep scrape on the passenger and rear passenger side doors of the vehicle he struck. His vehicle had scuff marks on the front bumper. Officers facilitated the exchange of information and produced an accident report.