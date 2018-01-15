Plentiful housing options drive down sublet demand at BU

Jacob Hanna/Pipe Dream Photographer U Club Binghamton is one of several student housing complexes that offer 12-month leases. Students who decide to study abroad or live elsewhere often find themselves locked into their lease, and are forced to either pay for a room they are not living in, or sublet. Close

Erin McLaughlin is ready for her study abroad experience. The forms have been filled out, payments have been made and friends have been notified.

But one problem remains: she hasn’t found someone to sublet her apartment at U Club Binghamton.

McLaughlin, a junior majoring in English, pays $730 a month for her room at U Club Binghamton and is bound by her lease to pay the rent until the end of August. Now, she has only two options: pay rent for a room she won’t be living in, or sublet to some else.

Her problem is a symptom of the Binghamton area’s saturated student housing market ― there are more rooms in luxury housing complexes and neighborhood houses than students to fill them.

“It’s hard to sublet ― it’s not easy,” said Milton Chester, assistant dean for off-campus programs and services. “Especially here, because there is more housing than there is demand, so students have options besides sublets.”

Subletting occurs when a tenant rents out a property to another person, usually someone whose name is not on the original lease. The tenant then collects rent from the person subletting, and pays their landlord or rental company.

At Binghamton University, the majority of students who sublet their rooms are studying abroad. Other students decide to sublet after transferring schools or encountering roommate conflicts. Students living on campus planning to study abroad are permitted to leave their room without facing penalties. But students who sign year-long leases off campus don’t have that option.

Chester said his office usually sees approximately 80 students trying to sublet rooms or apartments each semester.

“Usually, the heaviest time is after the fall semester, when they want to study abroad,” Chester said. “When you leave the country, you leave the latter half of your lease to contend with.”

To find subletters, students rely on a combination of Facebook, Craigslist and other online forums to post advertisements for their rooms. One Facebook group, “Off-Campus Housing in Binghamton,” sees multiple posts per day from students looking for subletters. Students looking for rooms, on the other hand, are far from common.

McLaughlin said that working through these websites can be frustrating, but it is the only way to draw attention to her sublet advertisement.

“The only people responding are companies encroaching upon my advertisement to advertise their website,” McLaughlin said. “I don’t want to be stuck paying two rents.”

According to Chester, the University offers the Housing Registry, an online housing database where students can post advertisements and search for housing.

“One of the things I tell students to do is stick with the Housing Registry, instead of going to places like Craigslist, where there can be scams,” Chester said. “I encourage them to work within the framework we set up.”

Many students also agree to give substantial discounts on rent in an effort to attract potential subletters. Carly Alsofrom, a junior majoring in nursing, said she offered a discount on her $600 rent in hopes that she could better compete with other sublet offers.

“It has not been as easy as I expected it to be,” Alsofrom said. “I have seen some interest in my room, but not much. I have been also willing to drop the monthly rent by over $150 a month and I still haven’t found anyone.”

But despite posting advertisements and offering low rents, many students are still unable to successfully sublet. Chester said he encourages students to try and plan ahead to avoid having to sublet their rooms, and to try to find rooms to rent on a half-year lease or month-to-month basis.