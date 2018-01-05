A two-alarm fire broke out Friday afternoon at The Printing House, according to Binghamton Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Faughnan. No injuries were reported.

The call came in around 1:20 p.m. and the blaze was under control an hour later. The fire started in an eight-inch space between the sixth and seventh floors of the building and took firefighters 45 minutes to extinguish.

“It’s a weird area for a fire to start, so the cause is still under investigation,” Faughnan said. “Investigators are still over there right now.”

Faughnan said the fire was the third at the building in his memory.

“We had one a while back that extended to the next building, 17 Chenango Street, and that was a really bad one,” he said. “It’s kind of unusual to have more than one at a location.”

The Printing House, a student apartment complex at 19 Chenango Street, opened for the fall 2016 semester and can house 270 people. As of 5 p.m. Friday, residents of the building who aren’t in town hadn’t been notified of the incident.

Calls seeking comment from Peak Campus, the management company of The Printing House, were not immediately returned.