The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Suspect steals from laundry room

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6, 12:39 p.m. — Officers responded to Cascade Hall of Mountainview College after an 18-year-old male reported his clothes missing from the laundry room. The male had washed his clothes on Dec. 3, but when he came back to pick them up on Dec. 5, they were gone. He is missing an Adidas sweatshirt, Adidas pants and a Nike jacket. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UPD.

Binghamton University-issued laptop stolen from classroom

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6, 5 p.m. — A 48-year-old female faculty member reported a larceny on the second floor of the Student Wing after finding her BU-issued laptop missing from the classroom. She had ended her class at 4:30 p.m. the day before but forgot to retrieve the laptop after class. She then called the professor who was teaching in the classroom at 9 p.m., and the professor said the laptop was still there. When the faculty member went to check the next morning, the laptop was gone. The laptop did not contain any important information and only had class material on it. The case is under investigation.

Student drug dealer gets caught

THURSDAY, Dec. 7, 9:28 a.m. — Officers arrived at Windham Hall of Mountainview College after UPD obtained information on a 19-year-old male who possessed a large quantity of marijuana. Officers obtained a search warrant to look inside the male’s room. Upon investigation, officers found over 30 grams of marijuana, $6,000 in cash, forged driver’s licenses, Adderall, Ritalin and 1 gram of cocaine. The male was charged with the criminal sale of marijuana while two other 19-year-old males were charged with possession of a forged document, and one of them was also charged with criminal possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana. The three suspects were released with tickets to appear in Vestal Town Court in January.

Undercover officer catches student drug dealer

THURSDAY, Dec. 7, 5:28 p.m. — Police went to Bingham Hall of Newing College after learning that a 19-year-old male suspect was selling THC oil, a compound needed for vaping oils. An undercover officer had previously made a controlled buy of the THC oil from the suspect, and the same officer made another purchase of about 1 gram of THC oil in a tube, allowing officers to obtain a search warrant to search the suspect’s room. Upon investigation, officers found 40 tubes of THC oil, over $1,000 in cash and miscellaneous pills that were obtained without a prescription. The suspect was charged with two counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of controlled substances and was remanded to Broome County Jail until he posts either a $3,000 cash or $6,000 property bail.