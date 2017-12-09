Kevin Parades/Photo Editor Close

A robbery during which a gun was possibly displayed occurred on campus at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, according to a B-Alert message sent by Binghamton University over email and text message just after 10 p.m.

Two suspects, the alert said, robbed at least two students in Smith Hall of Hinman College before fleeing to the village of Endicott, where one was apprehended. Police have identified 22-year-old Brandon Rose of Endicott as the suspect apprehended last night, according to Ryan Yarosh, director of media and public relations at BU. Rose is facing a felony charge of second-degree robbery.

Yarosh said the case was drug related, and neither of the suspects attend BU. Fox 40 reported that the suspects used pepper spray on students, one of whom suffered a minor head injury.

While investigating, police learned a gun may have been used during the incident. The other suspect is still at large, but there is no current threat to campus, the alert said. He was described as a 5-foot-9-inch black male in his mid-20s, according to Yarosh, and was last seen at the K-Mart Plaza on Washington Avenue in Endicott.

The Endicott Police Department declined to comment on any arrests related to the incident, and the New York State Police at Binghamton University (BPD) are working with the Village of Endicott Police on the investigation.

This article was updated on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.