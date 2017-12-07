Green Wolverine aims to professionalize cannabis

Career-oriented clubs and organizations at Binghamton University span nearly every industry, but until recently, there haven’t been opportunities for students interested in the cannabis industry.

Now, budding entrepreneurs and business students can learn more about the industry through Green Wolverine, a student organization aimed at learning about legal business activities in the cannabis industry.

Founded at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business in April 2017, the organization also has chapters at Syracuse University and University of California, Berkeley.

After hearing about the group at Syracuse University, Sam Esmaili, a junior majoring in accounting, decided to form a chapter on campus. According to its website, Green Wolverine aims to discover opportunities for success in the cannabis industry through networking and education. Esmaili said he hopes to educate members on legal business opportunities related to the growing cannabis industry.

“Cannabis plays a very relevant part in a significant percentage of college students lives,” Esmaili wrote in an email. “I want to make a club on campus that is both relatable to students and serves an educational purpose. It is imperative to note that Green Wolverine takes no stance on the legalization of the plant, rather it looks at the plant from a strictly financial standpoint.”

Adam Rosenberg, the founder and executive director of Green Wolverine and a junior studying finance at the University of Michigan, wrote in an email that he aims to professionalize the cannabis industry through education and an increase in business leaders from college campuses.

While the chapter has yet to receive a charter from BU Student Association, three general interest meetings have been held by Esmaili and his newly established executive board. According to Esmaili, approximately 35 students attended the first general interest meeting.

The group plans on collaborating with other drug policy-related groups on campus, including Binghamton Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP). Grant Loew, president of SSDP and a senior majoring in environmental studies, wrote in an email that he hopes Green Wolverine at BU explores the inequality that surrounds the cannabis industry.

“I am happy to have another organization normalizing the cannabis industry,” he wrote. “Most importantly, however, is bringing equity to the cannabis industry. We must call for the creation of economic opportunities specifically for low income communities of color which have been directly or indirectly affected by the oppressive system of racial injustice that has taken hold of our society.”

Tyler Spellman, vice president of the BU chapter and an undeclared sophomore, said he chose to help start up a Green Wolverine chapter at BU because of his personal connection to the industry. Spellman wrote in an email that he believes medical marijuana can benefit his father, who suffers from Crohn’s disease and colitis.

“I hope this organization can help bring the student body together to speak about a very well-known topic on college campus’ especially since we don’t have a stance [on the legalization of marijuana],” Spellman wrote.