The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Drunk partygoer pees between vending machines

THURSDAY, Nov. 30, 7:23 a.m. — Officers arrived at Delaware Hall of Newing College after receiving a report that urine had been found between two vending machines. Officers identified a 19-year-old male suspect from security camera footage. When officers confronted the male in his room, he confessed that he’d been drunk after a party and had originally been trying to use the vending machines. However, he later decided to urinate in the gap between the machines. The male was then charged with criminal mischief and criminal nuisance. He was also charged with criminal possession of marijuana and a forged ID after officers discovered them displayed in plain sight in his room. He was brought to the station and given a ticket to appear in Vestal Town Court.

Burglar steals repeatedly from University Union West

THURSDAY, Nov. 30, 8:58 a.m. — A 34-year-old female reported a burglary on the second floor of University Union West (UUW) after discovering the door to her office was unlocked and that her printer and BU ID were missing. It was the first time the female had visited her office in a week. Investigation revealed that multiple cards had access to the female’s office. Soon after, officers received a report of another burglary on the third floor of UUW from a 20-year-old male. The male’s laptop and $300 were missing, and he also discovered an unauthorized transaction from his bank account to another person’s account. Officers identified the 18-year-old male suspect who’d committed the unauthorized transaction. When confronted, the male suspect readily admitted to stealing the 20-year-old male’s belongings and committing the unauthorized transaction. When officers questioned the suspect of the burglary that occurred on the second floor, he also confessed to stealing the printer and ID and said he had gone to three different rooms and stolen from each room. Upon inspection of his dorm room, officers found multiple items from previous thefts. The suspect was charged with three counts of felony burglary and 15 counts of possession of stolen property and was remanded to Broome County Jail until he could post $2,000 cash or $4,000 property bail. The case is currently under investigation.

Male snorts cocaine in bathroom stall during fall concert

THURSDAY, Nov. 30, 8:18 p.m. — An officer on duty at the Events Center for the fall concert discovered two males in a bathroom stall. Finding this strange, the officer observed the two males and found that one of the males had a small plastic bag that contained white powder. This 21-year-old male then snorted the white powder. The officer believed the plastic bag contained narcotics and confronted the males. The male who snorted the powder readily admitted that it was cocaine and was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was given a ticket to appear in Vestal Town Court.

Water pipe break causes flooding, water shortage

FRIDAY, Dec. 1, 4:15 a.m. — Officers responded to the Library Tower after learning the lower parking lot area had flooded with water. It was determined that the water pressure system had failed and a pipe had burst, causing the water to rise up and flood the lot. An inch of water flooded the copy center, located in the Library Tower basement. The amount of damage caused is not yet known. Physical Facilities workers turned off the water valve.