The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Hunters take Thanksgiving tour of Nature Preserve

THURSDAY, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. — A 31-year-old male contacted police after he observed four individuals dressed in camouflage hunting gear walking along the Field Trail in the Nature Preserve. The male stated that the individuals appeared to be hunters and were wearing orange vests. He was unable to recall if the individuals appeared to be carrying any firearms. Officers responded to the area and patrolled the Nature Preserve, but did not see anybody. Police believe that the individuals were likely hunting on private property and accidentally crossed into the Nature Preserve.

Suspended driver stopped

SATURDAY, Nov. 25, 6:20 p.m. — An officer observed a vehicle traveling down Glenn G. Bartle Drive without tail lights. The officer performed a traffic stop and upon examining the driver’s vehicle insurance, found that the insurance was expired. The driver, a 43-year-old male, also had a suspended license. The driver was given an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court and his vehicle was towed.

Vandalism discovered in Newing College

MONDAY, Nov. 27, 11:52 a.m. — A 36-year-old female contacted police after she discovered that somebody had painted an oval-shaped object on the sidewalk near Bingham Hall of Newing College. The female said similar markings with the same pattern had been found near the residence hall previously. The object appears to resemble a skateboard. The damage was photographed and a work order was placed to clean the sidewalk. The case remains under investigation and anybody with any information on these incidents are encouraged to contact UPD.

Urinators apprehended

MONDAY, Nov. 27, 4 p.m. — Two suspects, both 19-year-old males, were arrested in connection with an incident in Bingham Hall of Newing College. The incident involved unknown suspects urinating in a Bingham Hall elevator. The suspects have been charged with criminal intent, criminal nuisance and disorderly conduct. Both suspects have been given appearance tickets for Vestal Town Court, and will face Student Conduct charges. This case remains under investigation, as do other incidents involving urination in elevators around Newing College dating back to Oct. 2. Anybody with any information on those incidents is encouraged to contact UPD.