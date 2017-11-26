Proposed cultural group aims to honor heritage, open dialouge

One Binghamton University student is on a mission to give Lebanese students a space where they can both enjoy and learn more about their culture.

Joseph Seif, a sophomore majoring in political science, is the hopeful founder of the Lebanese Student Association (LSA). According to Seif, the group is designed to celebrate Lebanese culture and promote dialogue for anyone interested in Lebanon. Seif wrote in an email that he attended a conference in Houston earlier this year that inspired his interest in starting a Lebanese-focused group.

“That gave me the confidence and encouragement to help create that bridge between the ‘lost’ young Lebanese and Lebanon,” Seif wrote in an email. “This association will also help Lebanese that come fresh from Lebanon and will attempt to create fundraisers to help the people in need in Lebanon.”

The association has yet to meet with the Student Association (SA) to discuss chartering, which determines the group’s budget and grants them the ability to reserve a room. Seif said he was frustrated with the chartering process.

“The only headache is the SA; having the association chartered requires paper work and time that a student doesn’t have considering all the homework, class assignments and exams they have,” Seif wrote.

Glenn Avisado, the executive vice president (EVP) of the SA and a senior triple-majoring in political science, business administration and economics, oversees more than 300 student groups on campus and the SA-chartering process. Avisado wrote in an email that the whole process should not take more than a month if done correctly, especially after the entire process has been moved online this semester. According to Avisado, the mistake many students make is not scheduling a meeting with the SA before trying to form a group.

“When groups don’t set up that meeting and just start off on their own, they make mistakes, and all the work they did might have been for nothing,” Avisado said.

Seif said he was concerned there may be backlash against the LSA due to conflicting views with Zionist and Israeli groups on campus. He also said he hopes the group will bring together those of all cultural backgrounds rather than further divisions.

“I hope that the LSA and other Israeli [and] Zionist organizations on campus can connect and set an example for the world of peace of coexistence,” Seif wrote. “I will always extend my hand for a handshake.”

Casey Sheils, a sophomore majoring in anthropology, said she sympathized with Seif’s efforts and felt the University should continue supporting the creation of all cultural groups.

“The student body has almost complete control as to how these groups are welcomed and accepted into student life,” Sheils said. “Regardless of the University’s affiliations or who they support politically, any student group that is peaceful and positive should be welcomed.”

