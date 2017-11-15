The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Potato launcher found on campus

Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. — An officer conducting a walk-through of Endicott Hall of Newing College noticed a large orange object leaning against the side of the building. Upon closer inspection, the officer realized that the object appeared to be a potato launcher. The officer stayed in the area to see if somebody would come back and claim it. Some time later, an 18-year-old male appeared and picked up the launcher. The male began to walk toward the entrance of Endicott Hall. The office approached the male and asked him why he had the launcher. The male explained that he’d built it for a competition held by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He showed the officer an email explaining the project. The officer informed the male that it’s against University policy to have a potato launcher on campus. The potato launcher was confiscated, but the male was given a slip to pick up the launcher from UPD when he was ready to transport it off campus.

Boots stolen while ballin’

Saturday, Nov. 11, 1:20 p.m. — A 19-year-old female contacted UPD after her L.L. Bean boots were stolen from the West Gym. The victim said she’d been playing dodgeball in the basketball court around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. She said she’d placed her boots, jacket and backpack on the floor on the side of the gym. According to the victim, she left the West Gym around 9 p.m., and upon returning to her friend’s dorm, realized she didn’t have her boots. The victim said she contacted staff at the West Gym, but nobody knew anything about the missing boots. The boots are valued at approximately $180, and according to police, they haven’t been turned in to the lost and found. The case is under investigation.

Fur missing from jacket

Saturday, Nov. 11, 6:20 p.m. — UPD was contacted by a 21-year-old female after the fur was stolen off her Canada Goose jacket. The female said she was attending a sorority volleyball tournament in the West Gym, and had left her jacket, which is valued at $400, at the edge of the gymnasium with everybody else’s belongings. According to the female, the coyote fur hood liner of her jacket was taken sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. while she was watching the game. The female said she searched the area but was not able to find the fur. The case is still under investigation.

Hinman hallway trashed

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10:40 p.m. — Police responded to Roosevelt Hall of Hinman College after a Residential Life employee contacted UPD. The employee said he found trash and paint spatter in a hallway on the ground floor of the building. It appeared that the trash and paint had been spilled across the floor. Officers interviewed residents to see if they’d noticed anything, but residents said they didn’t know anything about the incident. Maintenance was contacted to clean up the hallway. The case is under investigation.