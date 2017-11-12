The following accounts were provided by Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Driver uses suspended license

TUESDAY, Nov. 7, 8:15 a.m. — An officer on patrol noticed a white Cadillac sedan driving eastbound on West Drive with an improperly affixed registration and a broken rear taillight. The officer initiated a traffic stop and asked the 33-year-old male driver for his license and registration. The driver complied and his license was checked under the DMV database. The officer then discovered that the license had been suspended for failure to answer a summons and that the vehicle registration wasn’t valid. The driver was issued a ticket and had to be driven home by a friend.

Roommates steal evacuation sign

TUESDAY, Nov. 7, 12:47 p.m. — Officers responded to Rafuse Hall of Dickinson Community after receiving a report about a stolen evacuation procedure sign on a staircase wall. The sign had been ripped off the wall, causing damage. Upon investigation of the camera footage, officers were able to identify the two 18-year-old males who had stolen the sign. When officers spoke with them, they confessed to stealing the sign. Officers discovered the sign in question hanging on the wall of another 18-year-old male who lived with them. The 18-year-old male who possessed the stolen property was referred to Student Conduct while the two males who stole the sign were issued a ticket for Vestal Town Court.

Roommate spat leads to discovery of alcohol and forged IDs

TUESDAY, Nov. 7, 1:11 p.m. — UPD received a call from a mother whose 19-year-old daughter was having a dispute with the two 20-year-old females she lived with. The 19-year-old female was moving out when she and the other two females started having a verbal confrontation. When officers arrived, they found that the dispute was not severe, so the females were not charged with disorderly conduct. However, they noticed four bottles of alcohol in the room of the two 20-year-old females. The IDs presented to the officers were forged. The alcohol and forged IDs were then confiscated by UPD and the two females were referred to Student Conduct.

Girls get high outside of O’Connor

THURSDAY, Nov. 9, 11:40 p.m. — Officers arrived outside of O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community after receiving a report about two females smoking marijuana. As officers got closer to the two 19-year-old females, they noticed the smell of burnt marijuana. When confronted, the suspects tried to run away but agreed to stay after officers talked to them. After officers asked them to empty their pockets, one female pulled out a small glass pipe that had a trace amount of marijuana while the other female pulled out a zip-close bag that contained a green leafy substance. The substance was later confirmed to be marijuana and the female stated she had gotten it from an acquaintance who lived off campus. The female who had the pipe was referred to Student Conduct while the female with the marijuana was issued a ticket for Vestal Town Court.