✕
Get campus news delivered straight to your inbox.
ABOUT
JOIN
CONTACT
ADVERTISE
READ THE PRINT ISSUE
News
Sports
Opinions
Arts & Culture
Multimedia
FUN
News
Sports
Opinions
Arts & Culture
Multimedia
Fun
About
Advertise
Contact
News
11/8: Kid-netic Energy
Stephen Ruiz/Pipe Dream Photographer
Joel Kanneth, a senior majoring in biochemistry, leads second graders at Johnson City Primary School in simple science experiments through the Minibridge Program. The Biochemistry Club hosts the program in collaboration with the school, aiming to show kids that science can be fun.
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
November 9, 2017
Trending
Post Malone to headline fall concert
Editorial: Working for all of us
Recognizing our impact on the community
On campus food pantry combats student food insecurity
University plans to offer BFA in musical theatre
RECENT NEWS
Community
Garnar seeks to repurpose Broome Developmental Center as opioid rehabilitation facility
News
11/8: Kid-netic Energy
Campus News
Documentary screening sheds light on Rohingya crisis
Community
Broome County budget passes unanimously in legislature
Police Watch
Police Watch: 11/9