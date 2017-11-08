The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Hit-and-run remains unsolved

FRIDAY, Nov. 3, 6:15 p.m. — A 21-year-old male contacted UPD after finding damage to his vehicle. The male said he’d parked in Parking Lot L between 3:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Upon returning to his vehicle, he noticed a dent on the driver’s side rear bumper. Officers searched the lot, but didn’t find any vehicles with matching damage. The damage is estimated to cost less than $1,000. The case is still under investigation.

Smokers flee police

SATURDAY, Nov. 4, 1:07 a.m. — An officer was on foot patrol in Newing College when he observed three students near Lake Lieberman. The students had a flashlight and appeared to be using a lighter. The officer approached the students and noticed the odor of burning marijuana, as well as what appeared to be a homemade water bong. The three students saw the officer and threw everything on the ground. They attempted to flee the scene, but after several verbal commands to stop and return, the students came back. The officer requested identification from each of the students, but all of the students said they didn’t have any. The officer observed that one of the students had a phone with an ID holder. The officer advised the student that the ID was in plain sight, and the student complied with the officer’s request to see the ID. It was a forged driver’s license from Rhode Island, and the officer advised the students that false impersonation is a crime. The students became very cooperative and were identified as two 18-year-old females and an 18-year-old male. The male claimed that the marijuana was his, and was advised of the criminal and civil liabilities of marijuana consumption. Because the officer believed that compliance could be gained without prosecution, the students did not receive a ticket to Vestal Town Court and were not referred to Student Conduct. The marijuana, driver’s license and homemade bong were confiscated.

Ambulance backs into wall

SUNDAY, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m. — Officers responded to Parking Lot V for a single-vehicle accident. A 21-year-old female told officers that she had struck a wall while backing up a Harpur’s Ferry ambulance. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the left rear side of the vehicle. The wall was also damaged. An accident report was generated and a work order has been placed to repair the wall.

Craigslist buyer attempts larceny

MONDAY, Nov. 6, 12:15 p.m. — An 18-year-old male contacted police after he failed to receive payment from a Craigslist buyer. The victim said he’d sold his computer on Craigslist for more than $700. According to the victim, the computer had been purchased by a man from New Jersey who said he’d pay through PayPal. The victim shipped the computer through FedEx, but never received payment. When the victim texted the buyer asking about the payment, he was told to “be patient.” The victim contacted the local police of the town in New Jersey he sent the package to. When he mentioned the name of the buyer, the officers told him they’d heard of the buyer before, and he had targeted other Craigslist sellers in the past. After contacting the police in New Jersey, the victim also contacted UPD to inform them of the situation. UPD officers suggested that the victim try to contact FedEx to see if the package could be retrieved. The victim did so and found that the computer had not yet been shipped. It will be returned to the victim.