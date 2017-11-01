The following reports were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 12:22 p.m. — A 20-year-old male contacted UPD after realizing money had been stolen from his mailbox in the University Union. According to the victim, his relatives sent him a Halloween card with $20 inside on Oct. 24. When the victim checked his mailbox on Oct. 26, the card looked like it had been opened and the money was missing. The victim told police he wanted to report the incident in case more thefts occurred.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29, 2:40 a.m. — Employees at the information booth on Glenn G. Bartle Drive contacted police and said they believed a driver coming onto campus was intoxicated. An officer responded to the scene and stopped the driver, a 21-year-old male. The officer noticed an odor of alcohol and observed the driver’s watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. When asked how much he had to drink, the driver initially said he hadn’t been drinking, but later stated he had drank two beers. Officer performed a sobriety test on the driver, who failed. He said he had been coming from a party at the Alpha Pi Epsilon fraternity house. Alpha Pi Epsilon is an unrecognized fraternity. The driver said he used to be a member of the fraternity, but that he was no longer a student at BU and isn’t an active brother. When officers ran the male’s driver’s license and information through the DMV database, they discovered the license had been suspended for failure to answer a summons in Kings County, New York. The driver was placed under arrest; a breathalyzer test read a blood alcohol content of 0.14, almost double the legal limit. The driver was issued a ticket for Vestal Town Court.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29, 3:22 p.m. — UPD was contacted by an anonymous caller near the Lake Lieberman drainage area. The caller said that he had observed a group of males in the area. According to the caller, one male wearing a yellow hat had spray-painted something on the concrete of the drainage area. An officer responded to the call and observed three males standing near the woods, one of whom matched the description given by the anonymous caller. The officer identified all of the males as nonstudents. The males said that they were visiting for the weekend and had been taking a walk. The officer asked if any of the males had a can of spray paint and one male said that he did. The male pulled the can of spray paint out of the front pocket of his red bathrobe. The officer asked the males if any of them had graffitied the drainage area, and the male in the yellow hat admitted that he had. He said he painted the word “Backwoods” on the concrete as a reference to a brand of cigars. The male in the yellow hat was placed under arrest for vandalism and was given a ticket for Vestal Town Court.