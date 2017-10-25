The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Money stolen from wallets in Hinman

SUNDAY, Oct. 22, 12:37 a.m. — Two 19-year-old females contacted UPD after money was stolen from their wallets in two separate incidents in Roosevelt Hall of Hinman College. According to the victims, both incidents occurred while their wallets were left unattended in their unlocked dorm room. The victims said the first incident occurred on Sept. 25. In that incident, one of the victims had $30 stolen and the other had $40 stolen. The second incident occurred on Oct. 20, and the victims collectively lost $115. Officers interviewed the victims’ suitemates, who expressed concern over the stolen money, but they said they hadn’t seen anything unusual in the suite. Officers advised the victims to begin locking their door. The case is still under investigation.

Graffiti found in Hillside

SUNDAY, Oct. 22, 5:04 p.m. — Officers were in Saratoga Hall of Hillside Community on an unrelated call when a University employee informed them that some graffiti had appeared near the south entrance to the building. The officers were led to the graffiti and observed that it appeared to depict a penis with the word “hi” above it. A work order was placed to paint over the graffiti, and officers advised the employee to contact UPD if any other graffiti appeared.

Fraternity brother arrested for theft

SUNDAY, Oct. 22, 7:06 p.m. — An officer on patrol stopped a vehicle with a broken headlight. After approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed a large, octagonal metal object in the backseat of the vehicle. The object was facing down, but the officer said it appeared to be a stop sign. The officer also observed an open case of beer on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle, as well as a set of tools, a pumpkin, a sombrero and a live lobster. The officer informed the driver, a 19-year-old male, that he had been stopped due to the malfunctioning headlight. The driver told the officer that he was on his way back to the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity house in Downtown Binghamton. When questioned about the stop sign, the driver admitted to taking it off a post located at the intersection of Brown Road and Fuller Hollow Road in Vestal. The officer then asked the driver and his passenger, a 20-year-old male, about the beer. The males indicated that the beer was from a friend and did not belong to them. The officer placed the driver under arrest for possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of alcohol. Upon arresting and searching the driver, the officer found a forged Pennsylvania driver’s license, and informed the driver that he would also be charged for this. The driver was transported back to the station, processed and given a ticket for Vestal Town Court. UPD has contacted the Vestal Highway Department and the stop sign has been replaced.

Fake ID found in lost wallet

MONDAY, Oct. 23, 3:15 p.m. — A wallet was found and turned into UPD. An officer searched it to determine its owner and found a forged Maine ID card. The owner of the wallet, a 19-year-old male, was contacted, and when he arrived at the station he was questioned about the Maine ID. The male was informed that he could be charged for possessing the forged ID, but officers referred him to Student Conduct.