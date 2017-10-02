✕
Get campus news delivered straight to your inbox.
ABOUT
JOIN
CONTACT
ADVERTISE
TIPS
READ THE PRINT ISSUE
News
Sports
Opinions
Arts & Culture
Multimedia
FUN
News
Sports
Opinions
Arts & Culture
Multimedia
Fun
About
Advertise
Contact
Photos
8/1: Pie-a-Brother
By
Pipe Dream Photo
-
October 2, 2017
Kevin Paredes/Photo Editor
#
)
Mirei Kato, a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience, gets pied in the face by Jairo Rosario, a senior majoring in biology. The Delta Epsilon Mu pre-health fraternity held a philanthropy event, “Pie-a-Brother,” on Sept. 29 to raise money to send children to Dragonfly Forest, a summer sleep-away camp for children with special needs. Students, faculty and staff could pay $1 to pie a fraternity member.
Trending
Racist drawings prompt student town hall meeting
Denouncing white supremacy
Educational Opportunity Program fosters community, welcomes largest freshman class
Cuomo announces new jobs for Endicott, Southern Tier
Computer science professors awarded $1 million from National Science Foundation funding
RECENT NEWS
Campus News
Racist drawings prompt student town hall meeting
Community
Binghamton mayoral candidates focus on student concerns at forum
Campus News
Sociology department forum addresses aftermath of Hurricane Maria
Community
Cuomo announces new jobs for Endicott, Southern Tier
Campus News
Sweets and Eats replaces Bearcat Cafe in the Marketplace