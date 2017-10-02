Mirei Kato, a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience, gets pied in the face by Jairo Rosario, a senior majoring in biology. The Delta Epsilon Mu pre-health fraternity held a philanthropy event, “Pie-a-Brother,” on Sept. 29 to raise money to send children to Dragonfly Forest, a summer sleep-away camp for children with special needs. Students, faculty and staff could pay $1 to pie a fraternity member.