The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Student throws garbage out window

FRIDAY, Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m. — A resident director (RD) in Newing College contacted police after an unknown person threw garbage in front of the outdoor entrance to their residence. The RD believed the garbage was placed in front of the residence on Sept. 14 between 12:30 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. During the investigation, officers discovered the garbage appeared to have been thrown from an upstairs window. Officers were able to identify three possible windows that could have been the source of the garbage, one of which had a broken screen. Officers interviewed a resident of the room, an 18-year-old male, who was in the room when the garbage was thrown. The resident denied throwing the garbage. The second resident was not in the room at the time of the incident. Because the other windows had attached, undamaged screens, the officer believed that the first resident of the room was lying. Upon interviewing the resident a second time, officers observed the broken screen was on his side of the room. The resident told the officer the screen was not broken, but when the screen was touched, it fell out of the window. The resident was referred to Student Conduct, and will receive a bill of $50 to pay for the screen.

Job opportunity too good to be true

FRIDAY, Sept. 15, 3 p.m. — A 17-year-old male student contacted police after he received a check in the mail. The student stated that he had been corresponding with an unknown male suspect about a job opportunity with Exxon Mobil Corp. He said he had filled out an application through the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development requesting to be contacted for job opportunities. After filling out the application, the student stated that he was contacted by the male via email to participate in the 2017 ExxonMobil Community Job Program. Officers have determined that this program does not exist. The student replied to the email and began communicating through phone and text with the male. The student provided the male with his contact information, and told him where he lived on campus. He also gave the male other personal details, believing that the questions were for a job. The male told the student that he had gotten the job and that he would send the student a check for $1,850, which would include his pay and money to set up an office, from which the student would be expected to work. The male instructed the student to deposit the check in his checking account. The student was told to inform the male when the check had been deposited, and was asked to deposit the check using a mobile device or ATM. After receiving these instructions, the student felt that this might be a scam, and went to UPD. The student did not lose any money, and destroyed the check. UPD said students and faculty should be vigilant about phone and email scams, especially when they involve jobs or opportunities to earn money.

Student urinates on tree

SUNDAY, Sept. 17, 2:19 a.m. — An officer on patrol was driving past the University Union bus stop when he observed a male standing by a tree. The male appeared to be urinating. When the officer pulled up next to the male, he zipped his pants and began to walk away. The officer asked him to stop, and told him that he wanted to speak with him. When the officer asked the male for a form of identification, the male produced a forged Rhode Island driver’s license. The officer warned the male that he could be arrested for giving a false name and date of birth, and asked him for his real information. The male then produced a real ID. The officer told the male that there were several people around him within eyesight who would have been able to observe his offensive behavior. The male admitted to urinating on the tree and was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was given a warning about possessing a fake ID, and will be referred to Student Conduct. The fake driver’s license was confiscated.