The following accounts were provided by Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Intoxicated student removed from bus line

SATURDAY, Sept. 2, 11:11 p.m. — Officers were stationed at the University Union bus stop when an officer observed a student slumped over a barricade. The officer approached the student, an 18-year-old male, and asked him if he had been drinking. The male, who appeared highly intoxicated, said yes. Harpur’s Ferry ambulance was contacted, and the student was transported to United Health Services Binghamton General Hospital.

Student transported to hospital after panic attack

SUNDAY, Sept. 3, 12:30 a.m. — An officer responded to Parking Lot Y3 after receiving a report of an intoxicated female. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer observed that the female, a 19-year-old student, was crying hysterically while a friend was trying to calm her down. The female stated that she had consumed a large but unknown number of shots at an off-campus party. On the way home, she reportedly had an emotional breakdown, during which she experienced an alcohol-induced panic attack. The female continued to cry while answering the officer’s questions. The officer contacted Harpur’s Ferry and the female was evaluated and transported to the hospital.

Shark sweatshirt swiped

MONDAY, Sept. 4, 11:31 a.m. — A $428 sweatshirt was reportedly stolen from Hughes Hall of Hinman College, Reilly said. The victim, an 18-year-old male, stated A Bathing Ape sweatshirt had gone missing from a closet in his dorm. The sweatshirt was described as a large, dark-blue camouflage hoodie with a shark face on the hood. The victim stated that he had not worn or washed the sweatshirt since he arrived on campus and last saw it in his closet on Sept. 3 at around 11 p.m. He said he did not notice it was missing until the morning of Sept. 4. Officers interviewed his roommate, who hadn’t seen anybody come into the room during that time. Two other suitemates were also interviewed, and said they had friends over who stayed overnight. The case is still under investigation, and anybody with any information about the hoodie should contact UPD.

Student downs pill, thinks he’s on Long Island

MONDAY, Sept. 4, 4:50 p.m. — A taxi driver approached an officer in Parking Lot Q and said a drunk student in his vehicle was refusing to pay. The officer spoke with the student, an 18-year-old male, who appeared incoherent. When the officer asked the student where he was, the student stated that he was somewhere in the Syracuse area. When the officer informed the student that this answer was incorrect, the student asked if he was on Long Island. The student said he had drank a lot and had taken an orange pill that several females had given to him at a party. He said he did not know what the pill contained. He stated that he had attended parties off campus held by Alpha Pi Epsilon, an unrecognized fraternity, and Pi Lambda Phi, a recognized fraternity. The officer contacted Harpur’s Ferry, and the student was transported to UHS Binghamton General Hospital.