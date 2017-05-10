Woman accuses ex-boyfriend of harassment

MONDAY, May 8, 3:26 p.m. — A 20-year-old female contacted police from the University Counseling Center to report that her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her, said Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. The female stated that she had broken up with her boyfriend, a 20-year-old male, and that the split had been amicable. However, once she started seeing somebody else, the male had begun calling her, texting her and stopping by her residence. After speaking with the female, officers advised her to tell the male that she wanted no further contact with him, and to inform him that if he continued to contact her, he could be arrested. The following day, the female contacted police again, and stated that the male had come to one of her classes. Officers contacted the male and informed him that he needed to stop contacting the female, and advised him that he could be arrested if he continued to try to speak with her. The male told police that he understood and that he would no longer try to contact the female.

Female reports car damage, scratch

MONDAY, May 8, 7:53 p.m. — Police were called to Parking Lot M2 after a 43-year-old female reported that her car had been damaged, Meddleton said. Upon arriving at the lot, officers spoke with the female, who stated that she had parked her car at approximately 7:30 a.m., and went to work in Academic Building B. Upon returning to her car, she noticed that somebody had put a 3-foot-long scratch in the hood of her vehicle, possibly using a key. While speaking with police, the female asked officers to find and criminally prosecute the individual who caused damage to her vehicle. There are currently no suspects.

Males questioned for smell of marijuana in dorm room

MONDAY, May 8, 8:27 p.m. — Officers responded to O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community after receiving a marijuana complaint, Meddleton said. Upon arriving in the hall, officers noticed an odor of marijuana in the hallway. Officers knocked on the door of the suite that the smell appeared to be coming from. Inside the suite, there were two 20-year-old males and one 19-year-old male, all students who lived in the dorm. The males refused to answer any questions related to the presence of the odor, and when asked by police if they had any prior contact with UPD, one of the males stated that they had, “because people think that our room smells like weed.” Officers advised the males that they would be referred to Student Conduct due to lack of cooperation and the smell of marijuana.

Male reports harassing phone calls suggesting impending death

TUESDAY, May 9, 8:31 p.m. — An officer spoke with a 21-year-old male who stated that he was receiving harassing phone calls from a blocked number, Meddleton said. The male stated that the calls were coming to his cell phone, and that the person had been calling him every day for the last week. In the first call, the caller stated that the male had “seven days to die,” and hung up. The calls continued, with the caller counting down the number of days that the male had left to live. When the male contacted police on Tuesday, he stated that he had received what was presumably the final call, with the caller stating that “Today is the day, time to right your wrongs.” The male described the caller’s voice as that of a “creepy clown.” Officers gave the male advice on safety precautions that he should take, and instructed him to call police immediately if he felt that he may be in danger or was further threatened.