Student caught with BB gun behind Newing College

SUNDAY, April 30, 5:57 p.m. — Officers responded to the creek between Murray Hill Road and Newing College after receiving report of an individual shooting a BB gun on campus, said Investigator Dennis Bush of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. Officers were given a description of the suspect and were told the direction in which he had been seen moving. Upon arriving at the creek, officers searched the wooded area surrounding the creek by foot, eventually making contact with the suspect, an 18-year-old male. When the male was asked if he knew why the officers wanted to speak with him, he responded that it was because of his BB gun, which he had discarded elsewhere in the wooded area. He stated that he had been shooting at trees in the woods. Officers located and confiscated the gun.

Faculty member trapped in Student Wing elevator

MONDAY, May 1, 4:22 p.m. — Officers responded to the Student Wing for an elevator entrapment, Bush said. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer noted that the elevator was stuck on the second floor and was occupied by one individual, a 60-year-old female faculty member. The officer made contact with the trapped female by knocking on the door of the elevator and speaking loudly. She asked the officer to notify her class that she was stuck, and to tell her students not to leave. The officer spoke with her students to relay her message. Approximately 25 minutes later, a maintenance worker arrived and was able to fix the elevator.

Vandalism reported on second floor in Delaware Hall

TUESDAY, May 2, 8:04 a.m. — A 46-year-old female contacted police to report property damage in Delaware Hall of Newing College, Bush said. Officers responded and observed that the door to a second-floor study lounge had been damaged. The bottom window of the door had been shattered, and the female stated that she had noticed that the window of the door was intact the day before. Officers questioned several residents in the area, but no further information was obtained. There are currently no suspects and a work order has been placed.

BMW owner mistaken for suspect

TUESDAY, May 2, 2:53 p.m. — A 21-year-old female contacted police to report a suspicious person in the upper level of the paid parking lot near Hinman College, Bush said. The female stated that the male appeared to be trying to take emblems off of BMW cars in the lot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and checked all of the BMWs in the lot, but they did not observe any visible damage to the vehicles and were not able to locate anybody matching the suspect’s description. At 9:30 a.m. the following day, an officer observed an individual matching the description while on patrol. The officer made contact with the individual, a 19-year-old male student. While conversing with the male, it was established he was the same person from the lot. He stated that he owned a BMW, and that he had purchased sport emblems for his vehicle. The male stated that he had been changing the emblems on his vehicle the day before in the parking lot.