Transgender, gender nonconforming students come to find clothing, accessories

Raquel Panitz/Staff Photographer Thomas Waldron, a sophomore majoring in history; Brian Neggie, a sophomore majoring in English; and LT Brian, a sophomore majoring in English, look through clothes at Binghamton University’s Q Center’s second semesterly Gender Affirming Clothing Swap. The event was held to help individuals facing problems finding clothing that expresses their gender and identity. Close

Clothes shopping is an often enjoyable activity, but for many transgender and gender nonconforming people, the task can be stressful, frustrating and humiliating.

Often, transgender individuals face challenges in finding correct sizes as well as nongendered clothing. To help students who face these problems find clothing that expresses their gender and identity, Binghamton University’s Q Center held its second semesterly Gender Affirming Clothing Swap on Monday.

In order to take clothing, participants donated as many clothing items to the swap as they wanted to take home. Then, they could browse a selection of clothing for men, women and people preferring a gender-neutral look. The clothing swap offered both formal and casual clothing, alongside a small selection of accessories, shoes and underwear.

LT Brian, a sophomore majoring in English, organized the fundraiser. They said that the clothing swap gives students, faculty and staff a safe environment to try on clothing.

“I saw a lot of organizations outside of campus where people could donate clothing that didn’t fit their identity and swap,” Brian said. “People can come here and find clothing that matches their identity, and that matches their gender expression.”

Brian said the clothing swap also helps promote the center’s clothing closet, which is always available for anybody who wishes to use it. The swap helps to refresh the closet’s selection and brings it to people’s attention.

“We have a gender-affirming closet, and at the end of the semester, we have the swap,” Brian said. “I feel like showing off your gender expression is who you are and being comfortable in your own skin.”

Keith Johnson, a local hairstylist at Friends and Family Salon in Johnson City, volunteered to come to the swap and provide free haircuts. Johnson said that he was a member of the LGBTQ community and wanted to help out and support the event.

“The people are fabulous and the cause is great,” Johnson said. “I remember when I was struggling with my sexuality and identity and how difficult it was, and I just want to be here and support people who are going through the same struggle, even if it’s just lending an ear.”

Max Westlake, a senior majoring in Asian American studies, was one of the many attendees who received a haircut from Johnson. He said he had attended the first gender-affirming clothing swap in the fall, and knew that he wanted to come back.

“It was a lovely experience, so I came back because it was excellent the first time,” Westlake said. “My decision to come out as trans was very recent, and I wasn’t aware that there was a big community on campus, or if there was one at all. By coming to the first one and seeing all those people was a very affirmative experience. I think it’s good for the student body because not everybody is in an easy situation.”

Joseph Dibenedetto, a senior double-majoring in human development and women, gender and sexuality studies and a Center ambassador, said that the swap is important because it serves a population that other student organizations do not.

“The center does a lot of specific events for these populations,” Dibenedetto said. “A lot of trans and nonconforming students in general don’t have a safe place on campus where they can express their gender.”