Fake license discovered in lost wallet

MONDAY, April 24, 10 a.m — Officers discovered a fake driver’s license in a wallet turned in to the lost and found, according to Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.. The wallet was turned in to the police, and an officer was doing an inventory of the wallet and observed a forged Rhode Island driver’s license, which displayed a false birth date. Officers determined that the wallet belonged to a 20-year-old male, and contacted him to retrieve the wallet. The male was referred to Student Conduct.

Student reports harassment in Hinman, including toad release in front of her dorm

TUESDAY, April 25, 3:13 p.m. — A 19-year-old female called police from Roosevelt Hall of Hinman College to report harassment, Reilly said. The female told officers that since the first week of the fall 2016 semester, she had been repeatedly harassed by the suspect, a 19-year-old male. She claimed that on one occasion the suspect released a toad in front of her door. She also alleged that the suspect had asked her to be his girlfriend numerous times and had made sexual advances toward her. The female stated that she did not feel that her safety was in danger and that the suspect had never threatened her, however, she said that she was concerned about his repetitive actions toward her. She asked officers not to contact Student Conduct about the situation, but wanted police to be aware of the issue.

Male assaulted in University Union bathroom

TUESDAY, April 25, 9:17 pm. — Officers responded to the University Union after receiving reports of an assault, Reilly said. Officers spoke with the victim and the suspect, as well as with witnesses, all of whom were present at the scene when officers arrived. The victim, a 26-year-old male, stated he was in a bathroom and saw someone out of the corner of his eye come up behind him. He alleged that he was then punched in the face and nose several times. Friends of the victim, hearing the commotion, went into the bathroom and state that they saw the suspect, a 25-year-old male, punching the victim. The witnesses said that they then broke up the fight. The victim received medical treatment from Harpur’s Ferry personnel and the suspect was charged with assault in the third degree. He was issued a ticket for Vestal Town Court.